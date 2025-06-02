Iran, US have political will to reach agreement: Grossi

The IAEA Director General made the remarks on a visit to Greece on Monday where he also said that transparency is an essential element of this agreement.

Grossi also admitted that he intends to become the next Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The IAEA chief also said although there is some cooperation with Tehran, there are unanswered questions about Iran nuclear program.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

