US proposal allows for enrichment on Iran soil: report

The nuclear deal proposal the U.S. gave Iran on Saturday would allow limited low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a to-be-determined period of time, Axios has learned, contradicting public statements from top officials, according to a report published on its webiste.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have said publicly that the U.S. will not allow Iran to enrich uranium and will demand the full dismantlement of Iran's nuclear facilities. The secret proposal shows far more flexibility on both points, the Axios furter noted.

Iran has consistently said it won't sign any deal that bans enrichment for civilian purposes — a red line that is irreconcilable with the U.S. public posture.

But the proposal described to Axios by two sources with direct knowledge — one of whom provided a point-by-point breakdown — would seem to offer a clearer path to a deal.

By making this offer, the Trump administration is risking backlash from its allies on the Hill and in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and dozens of Republican senators have pushed the administration to maintain red lines on zero nuclear enrichment and the full dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program, the American website added.

Iran has repeadely said that its right to enrichment on its soil is a non-negotiable redline.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

Axios said that accoridng to the US proposal, Iran won't be allowed to develop domestic enrichment capabilities beyond those necessary for civilian purposes.

