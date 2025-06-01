Canadian wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate

More than 5,000 of those are from Flin Flon, where there is no rain in the immediate forecast. There have been no structure fires in the city located nearly 400 miles northwest of the provincial capital of Winnipeg as of Saturday morning, but officials worry that a change in wind direction could bring the fire into town.

Manitoba declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as the fires burning from the northwest to the southeast forced evacuations in several communities in the province directly north of the US states of Minnesota and North Dakota. Smoke from the fires is being pushed south into some parts of the US, worsening air quality.

Thousands have also been affected by wildfires in Saskatchewan and Alberta, with 1,300 people in the community of Swan Hills northwest of Edmonton forced from their homes.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told a news conference Saturday that ongoing hot, dry weather is allowing some fires to grow and threaten communities, and that the current figure of 8,000 fire evacuees could climb to 10,000.

Roughly 17,000 residents in the Canadian province of Manitoba have been evacuated because of nearly two dozen active wildfires, officials said Saturday.

Resources to fight the fires and support the evacuees are stretched thin, Moe said.

"The next four to seven days are absolutely critical until we can find our way to changing weather patterns, and ultimately a soaking rain throughout the north," Moe said.

As of Saturday evening, 188 active fires were burning across Canada, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Of those, 100 were considering to be burning "out of control."

Smoke from the wildfires was expected to drift down into the US, with air quality alerts issued for portions of the Upper Midwest.

"Smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to spread across the skies across much of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes," the National Weather Service wrote. "…The smoke will also create air quality issues at times, mainly for sensitive groups."

