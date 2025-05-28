  1. Sports
On Grueling 212km Route;

Iran-Azerbaijan cycling tour hits toughest stage

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – The second stage of the 37th Iran-Azerbaijan International Cycling Tour kicked off Tuesday, challenging riders with a 212-kilometer uphill route from Urmia to the Aras Free Zone.

 Riders from top teams across Asia and Europe say this stretch could define the race.
Why it matters:

This tour isn’t just a local event,it’s one of the most prestigious and long-standing cycling competitions in Asia.

With international riders and national pride on the line, performance on the toughest stage could be a turning point for who claims the gold jersey.

The big picture:

Launched on May 5, the five-stage race spans Iran's northwestern provinces, East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, and Ardabil, with 11 domestic and international teams competing. The tour ends June 10, but today’s 212km climb from Urmia to Jolfa may prove decisive.

Details:

11 teams: Seven international squads from Indonesia (Jakarta Pro), Kazakhstan (Vino), Turkey (Spor Toto, Istanbul Bld Spor), Iraq (national team), Uzbekistan (Oyuson), and Germany (Bike Aid), alongside four Iranian teams.

Stage 1: A 153.8-kilometer course from Tabriz to Urmia, flagged off with a ceremonial pistol shot.

Stage 2: A 212 kilometer uphill course from route from Urmia to the Aras Free Zone

