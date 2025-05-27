Imam Jawad (AS); Youngest Shia Imam famous for generosity

He was born on Rajab 10, 195/April 8, 811 in Medina and was Imam for 17 years. He was the youngest Imam when he was martyred at the age of 25.

Muhammad b. 'Ali b. Musa b. Ja'far b. Muhammad is the ninth Imam of Twelver Shi'a who is known as al-Jawad and Jawad al-'A'imma. His father Imam al-Rida (a) was the eighth Imam of Twelver Shia.

He became Imam at the age of eight years and was poisoned at the age of twenty - five; yet his literary attainments were many.

His hereditary qualities comprised gallantry, boldness, charity, learning, forgiveness, and tolerance, The brightest and most outstanding phases of his nature and character were to show hospitality and courtesy to all without discrimination, to help the needy; to observe equality under all circumstances, to live a simple life; to help the orphans, the poor and the homeless; to impart learning to those interested in the acquisition of knowledge and guide the people to the right path.

The Imamate of Imam al-Jawad (a) was contemporary with two Abbasid caliphs: the first was al-Ma'mun and Imam spent 23 years of his life at the time of his caliphate. The second was al-Mu'tasim al-Abbasi and two years of his caliphate were contemporary with the imamate of Imam al-Jawad.

Through appointing agents in different parts of the Islamic world, Imam al-Jawad (a) was connected with Shi'as.

That he (a) was not connected with Shi'a directly and benefited from agents had some reasons, one was that Imam (a) was under serious surveillance and control of the ruling government and another was that he (a) wanted to make preparations for the Occultation of Imam al-Mahdi (a).

Also, the connection of Shi'a with Imam (a) was through sending letters. Much of the teachings that remained from Imam al-Jawad (a) are mentioned in his letters to Shi'as.

In their letters, Shi'as mentioned their questions which were mostly jurisprudential issues and Imam (a) answered them. In most cases, the name of the one who has written a letter to Imam (a) is mentioned, and few cases, the name of the author is not mentioned.

Many merits and virtues are reported for Imam al-Jawad (a). His superiority in debates and scholarly discussions with scholars in his childhood is among these mentioned virtues.

Imam al-Jawad had several debates with fiqh scholars of the court of 'Abbasids. Historical reports suggest that some of these debates were made following the requests of the courtiers of al-Ma'mun and al-Mu'tasim who wanted to test Imam al-Jawad (a) and the result astonished those who were present in those sessions.

About 250 hadiths are transmitted from Imam al-Jawad (a). These hadiths are about topics in jurisprudence, exegesis of Quran, supplication, and theology.

The low number of hadiths transmitted from Imam al-Jawad in comparison to hadiths of other Imams is because of the surveillance of Imam al-Jawad and also his young age at the time of martyrdom.

Some sources considered the title of "al-Jawad" (the generous) given to Imam (a) because of his great generosity and giving to people.[67] According to a letter Imam al-Rida (a) sent to his son from Khorasan, Imam al-Jawad (a) was known for his generosity since the first years of his life.

When after the death of al-Ma'mun, al-mu`tasim ascended the throne, he got an opportunity to persecute the Imam and malice against him. He summoned the Imam to Baghdad. The Imam arrived at Baghdad on 9th Muharram 220 AH and al-Mu`tasim got him poisoned in the same year.

He was laid to rest in Kadhimiya beside the grave of his grandfather Musa b. Ja'far (a).

