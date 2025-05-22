Europe must bear consequences if it uses snapback mechanism

Speaking in an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Asharq News network on Wednesday, the top Iranian diplomat described uranium enrichment as a fundamental and principled issue, as well as a major scientific achievement by Iranian scientists.

He stressed that the enrichment program represents a major accomplishment developed by local scientists and holds immense value for the Iranian people.

Araghchi also paid tribute to the seven Iranian nuclear scientists who were assassinated for their invaluable contributions to the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear energy program.

According to him, the sacrifices made by these victims have rendered the nuclear issue “absolutely non-negotiable”.

The Iranian foreign minister added, “The situation we are in is by no means Iran’s fault. It is the fault of the United States, which withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the fault of the European countries that failed to compensate for the US’s withdrawal.”

