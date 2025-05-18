Major missions on Iran Navy's agenda: Cmdr.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of the return of the 86th Navy Fleet, Admiral Irani said, "We have achieved the honor of successfully completing the 220-day mission of the 86th Navy Fleet with careful planning, and we have shown to the world the country's authority, Iranian culture, and medical and industrial advances in international waters."

He said that the Navy flotilla is currently escorting ships and conducting missions in international waters.

Admiral Irani told reporters that protecting and defending the interests of Iran at sea is the responsibility of the Navy.

He pointed out that the Navy has major missions on its agenda that will be carried out.

"We will soon see new additions in the field of surface and subsurface vessels. Also, upgrading the capabilities of existing vessels is also on our agenda," he concluded.

MP/IRN85835890