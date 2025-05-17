China's commercial rocket sends six satellites into space

The rocket, coded ZQ-2E Y2, blasted off at 12:12 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. It is a modified variant of the ZQ-2 model developed by the Beijing-headquartered private rocket maker LandSpace.

ZQ is short for Zhuque (Vermilion bird). It is one of the four spirits of ancient Chinese mythology, representing fire and controlling the southerly direction, Xinhua reported.

The modified ZQ-2 boasts that it has adopted a dual-cryogenic liquid propellant system, featuring a high-thrust engine powered by both liquid oxygen and methane, the latter of which is the main component of natural gas.

According to the company, the rocket is capable of delivering a 4-tonne payload to a 500-km sun-synchronous orbit.

Saturday's launch is the 5th of the ZQ-2 series of rockets.

MP/