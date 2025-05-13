Pezeshkian slams western hypocrisy over human rights

“Countries that claim to advocate for human rights and civilization are killing innocent people with their bombs and missiles, yet still talk about peace, human rights, and liberty,” Pezeshkian said during a speech in Tehran on Monday marking Red Crescent Week.

He added that the global community remains silent in the face of such tragedies.

“The world sees this but stays quiet. The United Nations and other so-called defenders of rights witness these crimes yet support the perpetrators,” Pezeshkian said.

“In today’s world, it is clear who helps the innocent and who bombs them,” he continued.

Asserting the need for compassion, he emphasized that Muslims should help others regardless of race, color, or beliefs.

“The Red Crescent acts on this principle, working to save lives during disasters and emergencies,” the Iranian president said.

“We must all join hands to eliminate suffering in our country and across the globe, and support those in need,” he said.

MNA/TSN