  1. Economy
May 6, 2025, 11:33 AM

Turkmenistan holds trade exhibition in Iran’s Golestan Prov.

Turkmenistan holds trade exhibition in Iran’s Golestan Prov.

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Turkmenistan’s first exclusive exhibition in Iran is underway in Golestan Province, a milestone event aimed at strengthening trade, export, and economic diplomacy between the two neighboring countries.

Turkmenistan’s exclusive exhibition is being held for the first time in Iran, hosted by Golestan Province—a groundbreaking event that could open a new gateway for joint trade and export opportunities between the two countries.

Due to its 45-kilometer border with Turkmenistan and deep-rooted cultural, religious, and linguistic ties, Golestan Province has long been a key hub for Iran’s economic diplomacy with Central Asia.

Since 3 years ago, especially following the approval of the Golestan Free Trade-Industrial Zone, efforts to expand regional cooperation—particularly with Turkmenistan—have intensified.

In this context, the first-ever exclusive exhibition of Turkmenistan, with the participation of 53 of its state-owned companies, is being held from May 5 to May 7, 2025, at the permanent site of Gorgan International Exhibitions.

This event is expected to mark a turning point in bilateral economic diplomacy, paving the way for increased exports, foreign investment, and broader cooperation between the two nations.

MP/

News ID 231491

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News