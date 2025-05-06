Turkmenistan holds trade exhibition in Iran’s Golestan Prov.

Turkmenistan’s exclusive exhibition is being held for the first time in Iran, hosted by Golestan Province—a groundbreaking event that could open a new gateway for joint trade and export opportunities between the two countries.

Due to its 45-kilometer border with Turkmenistan and deep-rooted cultural, religious, and linguistic ties, Golestan Province has long been a key hub for Iran’s economic diplomacy with Central Asia.

Since 3 years ago, especially following the approval of the Golestan Free Trade-Industrial Zone, efforts to expand regional cooperation—particularly with Turkmenistan—have intensified.

In this context, the first-ever exclusive exhibition of Turkmenistan, with the participation of 53 of its state-owned companies, is being held from May 5 to May 7, 2025, at the permanent site of Gorgan International Exhibitions.

This event is expected to mark a turning point in bilateral economic diplomacy, paving the way for increased exports, foreign investment, and broader cooperation between the two nations.

MP/