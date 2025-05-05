  1. Iran
May 5, 2025, 10:36 AM

Cleric denies rumor on ouster of IRGC Chief

Cleric denies rumor on ouster of IRGC Chief

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – The representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps dismissed media speculation that the IRGC commander has been replaced.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Tehran on Sunday, Hojjatoleslam Abdollah Hajisadeqi rejected the rumor that IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami has been replaced, Tasnim reported.

He said such rumors and false stories are propagated occasionally with the purpose of weakening IRGC officials and commanders.

The cleric made it clear for the enemies that the IRGC chief is holding his post strongly and pursuing his plans steadfastly, stressing that the rumors could by no means undermine the activities of the IRGC.

MNA/

News ID 231431
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News