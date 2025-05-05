Cleric denies rumor on ouster of IRGC Chief

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Tehran on Sunday, Hojjatoleslam Abdollah Hajisadeqi rejected the rumor that IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami has been replaced, Tasnim reported.

He said such rumors and false stories are propagated occasionally with the purpose of weakening IRGC officials and commanders.

The cleric made it clear for the enemies that the IRGC chief is holding his post strongly and pursuing his plans steadfastly, stressing that the rumors could by no means undermine the activities of the IRGC.

