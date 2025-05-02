Drones attacked Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship

“At 00:23 Maltese time, a FreedomFlotilla ship was subjected to a drone attack. The front of the vessel was targeted twice, resulting in a fire and a breach in the hull,” said the coalition.

It added that “the ship is currently located in international waters near Malta” and that it sent out an SOS distress signal.

The coalition said “the Maltese government has not yet responded to the SOS signal from this civilian humanitarian vessel.”

The coalition called on Malta to fulfill its “obligation to act and ensure the safety of a civilian ship in distress within its proximity” as required by international maritime law.

The flotilla was reportedly en route to Gaza carrying humanitarian aid in a bid to challenge the Israeli blockade. The source of the drone strike has not been confirmed.

