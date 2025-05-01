  1. World
US warplanes conduct new strikes in Al-Jawf province in Yemen

TEHRAN, Apr. 01 (MNA) – US warplanes conducted strikes in Al-Jawf province in Yemen on Thursday for a second day in a row after the Wednesday attacks.

Local Yemeni media outlet Al Masirah, reported on Thursday the Israeli aggression in Al Jawf Province continued on Thursday a day after the airstrikes by the US army in the same province.

This time, the US planes conducted their airstrikes on areas of the city of Khabb al-Shaaf in the province of al-Jawf, located in northeastern Yemen. The Wednesday attacks targeted "Al-Sil" region in Al-Jawf province.

Al-Masirah reported that the area was the target of several US airstrikes.

The was no immediate report of any casualties and damages from the attack.

