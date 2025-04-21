China invites Taliban to Shanghai Cooperation Org. (SCO)

Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Zhao Xing, China’s ambassador to Kabul, extended an invitation to the Islamic Emirate to participate in this year’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, "Tolqun News" reported.

The invitation was extended during a meeting with Mohammad Naeem, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration of the Taliban Foreign Ministry.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry noted China’s interest in “expanding bilateral cooperation.”

The statement quoted Zhao as saying that China, as Afghanistan’s close neighbor, places “great importance on strengthening its relationship” with Afghanistan and is ready to take further steps toward developing ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Naeem emphasized the importance of neighborly relations, saying:

“Afghanistan and China are neighboring countries, and maintaining positive relations between neighbors is essential for both sides.”

Reports indicate that Afghanistan’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has been inactive since September 2021. Afghanistan became an observer member of the SCO on June 7, 2012, but has not actively participated in the organization’s activities since joining.

The 25th SCO Summit is scheduled to be held in China in the second half of this year.

MNA