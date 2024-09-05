Tehran, Damascus to ink sisterhood agreement: source

The Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported that two cooperation agreements as well as a sisterhood agreement between the capitals of Syria and Iran are to be signed in Damascus on Thursday.

These agreements are supposed to be signed today with the presence of the officials of the two countries in Damascus, in fields such as transportation, urban waste recycling, automation and electronic systems.

Making decisions in the field of facilitating religious and medical tourism is also supposed to be discussed and exchanged between the officials of the two countries.

The signing of these agreements will be done in the presence of the mayors of Tehran and Damascus along with some other Syrian and Iranian officials.

