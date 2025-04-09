Leader stressed indirect talks with US due to lack of trust

Speaking at a ceremony where he unveiled new nuclear achievements on Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pointed to the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding relations with the United States.

He said that Ayatollah Khamenei has stressed that the negotiations with Washington should be indirect, with dignity and national pride.

"It is unacceptable that they (Americans) impose sanctions on all our resources and communications, and then ask us to engage in talks where we must accept their terms. We are willing to negotiate — as the Leader has said — indirectly, with dignity and national pride," the President emphasized.

"We are prepared to provide any necessary guarantees that we are not pursuing nuclear weapons. This has been reviewed a thousand times."

Referring to his frequent meetings with the Leader, the President noted, "He has never opposed Americans' investment in Iran. What he opposes are their false policies. Iran is not a country to be conspired against. They seek intelligence on our people, only to later target them for assassination."

The President announced that Foreign Minister Araghchi will engage in indirect negotiations with the US representatives on Sunday, based on the Leader’s directive. "Our position on the specified issues — repeatedly emphasized by the Leader — is clear and firm. Negotiations will take place, and by the grace of God, Iran's dignity and honor will grow day by day through unity and solidarity."

