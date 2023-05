Amir Mohammad Danaei is the youngest Iranian mountaineer who managed to conquer the peak of the 8,848-meter Mount Everest.

Mount Everest is Earth's highest mountain above sea level, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas.

So far, Danaei has managed to reach the peak of the mountains of Ararat in Turkey, Aragats in Armenia, Kazbek in Georgia, Elbrus in Russia, and Damavand in Iran.

