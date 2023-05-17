Another Iranian mountaineer conquers Mount Everest

Ruhollah Kazemi, who had left Iran for Nepal on April 12 in order to conquer Everest and Lhotse peaks, succeeded in conquering Everest on Wednesday morning.

Kazemi intends to climb the Lutse Peak tomorrow.

Previously, the Iranian mount climber had also managed to climb Manaslu Peak (8,163 meters) last year.

Mount Everest is Earth's highest mountain above sea level, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas whose height reaches to 8,848.86 meters.

