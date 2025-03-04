China hits back at US import tariffs

Beijing also placed twenty-five US firms under export and investment restrictions on national security grounds but refrained from punishing any household names, as it did when it retaliated against the Trump administration’s February 4 tariffs, Reuters reported.

Ten of these 25 US firms were targeted by China for selling arms to Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

China’s latest retaliatory tariffs came as the extra 10 percent duty US President Donald Trump threatened China with last week entered into force at 0501 GMT on March 4, resulting in a cumulative 20 percent tariff in response to what the White House considers Chinese inaction over drug flows.

China has accused the US of fentanyl blackmail and it has some of the toughest anti-drug policies in the world.

SD/