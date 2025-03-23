The recent intensified US airstrikes on Yemeni cities and infrastructure which come in line with Washington and its allies’ continued support for the Zionist regime which has been going on over the past sixteen months of genocide and apartheid in Gaza, all indicate that Sanaa has once again proven that these attacks are just coming in continuation of the US aggression targeting the Yemeni people, a people who have shown unapparelled resilience and determination to defend their just cause during the years of war.

The US and NATO support the Zionist regime in its crimes against the Palestinian people and are trying to silence any voice that speaks out against these crimes. Yemen, led by the National Salvation Government and the National Army, stood firmly with the people of Gaza during the massacres they suffered and reaffirmed its commitment to the Arab and Islamic cause. This stance expresses solidarity and reflects the will of a people who refuse to bow to external pressure and insist on protecting their sovereignty and independence.

The recently initiated US airstrikes on Yemen have been done in support of the Saudi-led anti-Yemeni coalition. Despite the large volume and precision of Saudi airstrikes and intelligence during this period, the Yemeni National Army in Sana’a has been able to significantly strengthen its defense and security capabilities. This strengthened defense power has led to a decrease in the ratio of precise targeting of individuals and sensitive facilities by the US-led coalition, forcing it to target public facilities as an alternative option.

The Yemeni National Army in Sana’a has proven its ability to counter aggression and strengthen its defense and security capabilities. In recent years, military capabilities have also developed significantly, which has made it difficult for the anti-Yemeni coalition to achieve its goals. The decrease in the ratio of targeting individuals and sensitive facilities has forced the coalition to change its strategies and focus on public facilities.

Yes, the Yemeni people have proven their ability to withstand and defeat the Saudi-led aggressor coalition before actively and distinctively participating in the battle to support Gaza. Defending Palestine against the US-led military coalition is not a difficult challenge for Yemen, as recent events have shown. Moreover, the message from Sanaa has been clear: peace in Gaza is the key to peace in the Red Sea, and if not, Yemen’s support for Palestine will continue. It has been proven once again that the US and the Zionist regime are the main cause of insecurity in the region and the Red Sea.

At this point, while the Trump administration continues its aggression and promotes the policy of “fear and shock” to subdue the Yemeni people, some states in the region are trying to make up for their failure to support the anti-Yemeni coalition in recent years. These regimes, who have not forgotten their previous failures, dream of victory over the Yemeni people with financial and logistical assistance and with the support they receive from the US and the Zionist regime.

The US airstrikes on Yemen, with the possibility of their continuation and the joining of the Zionist army in the next step, highlight the urgent need to strengthen effective countermeasures against all media efforts and counter-psychological operations that play a significant role in trying to break the will of the Yemeni people, which are in line with the goal of separating the Yemenis from supporting the Palestinian cause and the oppressed residents of Gaza.

Allies rather than proxies

The deep historical and cultural ties that bind Yemen to the Arab and Islamic nations are clearly evident. Yemen’s decision to stand with Palestine was an independent decision that reflects the will of the Yemeni people and rejects any external domination or pressure that could harm its sovereignty or political options. It is important to emphasize that Iran does not have a proxy in Yemen as the Westerners claim, but rather Iran and Yemenis are allies who stand together in the face of common challenges. Yemen’s decision is an independent decision made by its leadership with the participation of the people, and this is what confirms its independence.

Yemeni-Iranian relations have been heavily influenced by current events, where some regional and international forces are trying to portray them in a way that serves their political agendas. But history proves that Yemen has always been the target of external forces of influence that want to impose their will on independent countries. However, Yemenis know that their choices are not subject to external influence and that they have the ability to defend their rights and interests.

Yemen’s stance on regional issues goes beyond mere support; it also reflects a clear strategic vision in the face of global challenges. With its steadfastness, Yemen sends a strong message to those who seek to divide the Arab and Islamic world.

Sanaa’s stance at the current stage bears testimony to the strength of will and determination of a people who will not yield to any pressure. At a time when international pressure has increased on countries that support the Palestinians’ rights, Yemen continues to adhere to its principled position and demonstrates the values ​​of justice and freedom.

Through Yemen’s support for Palestine, it becomes clear that there is a strong axis between the parties that support the issues of liberation and resistance. This axis reflects the increasing awareness of the need for unity against common enemies and highlights the importance of coordination between these parties to achieve common goals. Yemen has never been an instrument in the hands of anyone; rather, it is a country with independent sovereignty and a strong will, and every decision it makes is part of its national strategy.

The recent events and the atrocities that have befallen the Palestinian people have strengthened this awareness and forced many countries to reconsider their positions. Standing by Palestine is not just a strategic option, but a moral and human obligation that places its historical duty on the shoulders of nations. Therefore, Yemen demonstrates this commitment through its continuous support for Palestine and the rights of the Palestinian people against all challenges.

The difficult conditions that Yemen is facing due to foreign aggression have not prevented it from taking courageous positions in defense of Palestinian’s rights, but on the contrary, have increased its determination and resolve. Peace in the region can only be achieved through respect for the rights of nations and the rejection of oppression of the impoverished. It is essential for the world to understand that the Yemeni people are not just victims; they are the main actors in their regional environment, and their decisions are made based on the interests of their country and people, not on foreign desires.

Yemen’s support for the Palestinian cause stems is a result of understanding that unity and a shared fate which is the only way to achieve great goals. Yemen’s stability depends on the ability of its people to face challenges and expand cooperative relations with like-minded and the same goal-oriented countries. Moreover, developments show that relations with Iran, which is recognized as a regional ally, are not just based on interests, but are a strategic alliance that embodies a common will to confront immediate threats.

All in all, one has to highlight that Yemen has gained its strength from its history and struggles, and its political decisions demonstrate an independent will and that they were made with full freedom. Yemen stands out today as a symbol of resistance and resilience in the face of challenges, thus once again creating a new source of pride in the history of nations that do not knee down towards oppression. With continued popular support and confronting aggression, Yemen will continue to spearhead the struggle of the nations of the region for justice and freedom.

By: Najah Mohammed Ali