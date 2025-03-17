Yemenis hold massive rally to denounce US aggression

According to the local Yemeni media Al Masirah, large crowds of people in million gathered in Al-Sabain Square in Sanaa and other squares in other Yemeni provinces on Monday to show their strong support for their government against the Western states' aggression which comes in support of the Zionist Israeli regime.

The march is being held at a time when the US and UK have launched brutal attacks on Yemen, and the Yemeni armed forces have targeted US ships in the Red Sea.

The recent aerial attacks by the US-Israeli aggression coalition targeted residential areas in the cities of Sanaa and Saada.

Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement Abdul Malik Al Houthi called on Yemeni last night to maintain their unity and hold rallies amid the aggression.

MNA