Geneva hosts roundtable on migrants rights

The specialized roundtable on “The Rights of International Migrants and War Refugees and the Responsibilities of Governments and Other Actors Toward Them Worldwide” was held on March 13, 2025 (Esfand 23, 1403) at the headquarters of the Global Migration Policy Associates (GMPA) in Geneva. This event was organized by the Institute for Protection of Women’s Rights in collaboration with GMPA and brought together experts and activists in the fields of human rights and migration law. Distinguished speakers at the roundtable included Dr. Moghaddami (representative of the Institute for Protection of Women’s Rights), Dr. Karimi (from the International Association of Justice Watch), Dr. Rahmani (from International Farda Development Activists Association), Mostafa Betari (representative of the Palestinian-Dutch NGO, Spotlight Team International Art), as well as Dr. Patrick Taran, Dr. Olga Kadysheva, Dr. Jane Aeberhard-Hodges, Dr. Emel Zerrouk, and Ms. Siddeeqa Iram from GMPA. The discussions focused on the legal and humanitarian challenges faced by migrants and war-affected refugees, the role of governments in supporting these groups, and the responsibilities of other international actors in addressing these issues.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Patrick Taran, CEO of the Global Migration Policy Associates (GMPA), who has over 50 years of specialized experience in the field of migrant rights at the International Labour Organization (ILO), welcomed the participants. As the host of the roundtable, he expressed gratitude for the presence of Iranian NGO representatives and academic experts. He then provided an overview of global migration trends, highlighting the key challenges, issues, and governmental approaches to addressing them. Following Dr. Taran’s remarks, Dr. Jane Aeberhard-Hodges delivered a speech on gender, migration, and refugees: a critical review of issues, challenges and government and civil society responsibilities. Next, Mostafa Betaree, representing a Palestinian NGO based in the Netherlands, discussed the challenges faced by migrants including integration, discrimination, and legal barriers. He also presented a critical perspective on what he referred to as the dictatorship of capitalism. Subsequently, Dr. Niloufar Moghaddami Khomami, representing the Institute for Protection of Women’s Rights, addressed the topic of the right of refugees to family reunification in theory and practice: Iran’s achievements and approaches. She emphasized the significant contributions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in providing services to refugees while also acknowledging the national challenges of securing migrant rights.

Dr. Emel Zerrouk, a faculty member at the University of Geneva, delivered a speech on water, sanitation, hygiene, and health factors in addressing migrant and refugee populations. She discussed the challenges refugees and migrants face in accessing healthcare and sanitation services. Dr. Rahmani, representing International Farda Development Activists Association, addressed the devastating impact of international sanctions, particularly in recent years, on the lives of migrants and refugees in Iran. She examined how sanctions have affected the daily lives and well-being of refugees and migrants in Iran. Dr. Olga Kadysheva presented findings from her research project for UNESCO, published in 2016 under the title “Cities Welcoming Refugees and Migrants: Enhancing Effective Urban Governance in an Age of Migration.” Following her presentation, Dr. Karimi, from International Association of Justice Watch and a faculty member at the University of Tehran, spoke on Islamophobia in Europe and the United States, highlighting key concerns regarding discrimination against Muslim migrants.

Dr. Patrick Taran, while thanking the effective and powerful presentations of the Iranian representatives present at the meeting and expressing hope for continued cooperation in the future, also stated that, considering the presentations of all speakers, the situation of migrants and refugees worldwide faces challenges, and governments, due to existing obstacles and certain political, security, economic, cultural, and other exigencies, are unable or unwilling to accept and meet the needs of these groups. In this context, the Islamic Republic of Iran is among the countries that, despite these difficulties, has provided effective and valuable services to migrant and refugee populations, and its shortcomings and deficiencies should be considered in relation to the imposition of unilateral sanctions. What is certain is that in the governance of migrant and refugee issues, more than relying on governments, investment should be made in the capabilities and capacities of NGOs, which are capable of both providing services as a bridge between the government and the migrant and refugee population, and defending the human rights of migrants and refugees in international forums without any political or governmental affiliation.

