Five Iranian prisoners in Armenia transferred to Iran

In 15th stage of transferring Iranian inmates from the prisons of the Republic of Armenia, five of Iranian inmates imprisoned in the prisons of Armenia were transferred to the country to spend the rest of their sentences in the country, Askar Jalalian stated.

Referring to the nonstop activities of the Ministry of Justice's Convict Transfer Committee Secretariat to follow up the problems of Iranians imprisoned in prisons abroad and based on the committee's legal duties, he stated that the Secretariat of the Convict Transfer Committee of the Ministry of Justice has put the following goals atop agenda such as protecting the rights and interests of Iranian citizens abroad, solving the concerns and worries of the prisoners' families, etc.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jalalian pointed to the cancellation of visas with Armenia and the increase of Iranians' travels to the neighboring countries, especially Turkey and Armenia and emphasized that Iranians should take the advices of the committee into serious consideration such as avoiding to carry sedatives, painkillers, cold and prohibited pills and psychotropics as well as all kinds of drugs with themselves.

MA/6209743