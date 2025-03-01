  1. Iran
2 Basij forces martyred in Saravan

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Two Basij forces were martyred by armed terrorists in Saravan County, Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran on Saturday.

The public relations office of the IRGC Ground Forces Quds Base stationed in the southeast of Iran said in a statement on Saturday that "This morning, two Basij members of the Security Plan of the Shahid Sajjad base in Saravan by the names of Hojjatoleslam Sadeq Mahmoudi and Milad Daman kesh, who were on their way home from work in a private car, were targeted by terrorist elements and martyred."

Saravan is a province of Sistan and Baluchestan, located 347 kilometers southeast of Zahedan, the capital of the province, bordering Pakistan.

