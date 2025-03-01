6 terrorists killed in NW Pakistan's clash

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the North Waziristan district of the province on the reported presence of the militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, said in the statement, according to Xinhua.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militants, who remained actively involved in numerous activities against the security forces and killed civilians.

A clearance operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

SD/