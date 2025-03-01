2 children killed by Israeli military in West Bank a week

The Israeli killing of Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank has become increasingly common thing, particularly after October 7, 2023, and the outset of the brutal Israeli war on Gaza, a report by the Al Mayadeen reported. This intensity has only increased since the ceasefire in Gaza in January 2024.

This year, about two children per week have been killed, surpassing the yearly average rate of 93 child killings in 2024. Human rights groups fear these numbers will keep rising as the Israeli military adopts tactics from Gaza in the West Bank, forcibly displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians, demolishing entire neighborhoods, and loosening "rules of engagement" for soldiers, which now allow them to open fire more freely. This shift has led to the term “Gazafication,” signaling a new norm.

MNA