According to Al Jazeera, the transfer of the remains took place "without ceremony or media representatives" in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Al Hadath and Asharq TV channels circulated similar information, citing their sources. Hamas has not yet officially commented on these publications.

Soon after that, it became known that the first bus with Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons had arrived in the West Bank of the Jordan River.

