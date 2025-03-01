Special Award for Documentarians at Resistance Film Festival

Dr. Jalal Ghafari, the secretary of the 18th International Resistance Film Festival and head of the Martyr Avini School of Art and Media, stated in an interview that there has been a significant increase in the number of documentary submissions. He noted that this year, high-quality works have been sent to the festival secretariat from various regions of the country and many parts of the world, reflecting considerable growth both qualitatively and quantitatively compared to previous editions. This growth promises an event on par with the Islamic Revolution and the Resistance Front.

According to him, many documentary works from various institutions and organizations, such as the Art and Cultural Organization of the Islamic Revolution, Owj Arts and Media Organization, the Experimental Cinema Development Center, and national congresses commemorating martyrs from across the country, along with numerous revolutionary documentarians, have been submitted to the secretariat.

The secretary of the International Resistance Film Festival explained that for the first time in this edition, the documentary committee has planned to present the special award "Morteza Badge" to the winners of the documentary section. This badge will be awarded by the esteemed jury to those documentarians whose works exhibit the closest thematic alignment with the thoughts and ideologies of the Martyr of the Pen, Martye Sayyed Morteza Avini.

He emphasized that judging the incoming documentary works, given the high volume of submissions, is one of the notable initiatives of the documentary committee, which is currently underway with a mobilized and expedited effort.

Dr. Ghafari also highlighted other activities of the documentary committee, including planning specialized meetings on documentary topics with the presence of documentarians, and conducting specialized in-person and virtual courses related to documentary filmmaking, such as online training on the fundamentals of documentary making and in-person training on using artificial intelligence in documentary productions.

MNA/