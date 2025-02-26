Hamas will return bodies of 4 dead Israeli captives

Israel regime had delayed the agreed-upon prisoner release, which threatened to collapse the ceasefire in Gaza. The current six-week first phase of the ceasefire expires this weekend.

Thousands of Zionists lined highways in occupied Palestinian lands on Wednesday as the bodies of three other dead captives, killed in captivity in the Gaza Strip, were taken for burial.

With hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza living in tent camps and damaged buildings, Palestinian health officials said another infant died of hypothermia Wednesday, bringing the toll to seven babies over the past two weeks.

MNA