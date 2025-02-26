High winds, thunderstorms knock out power in Oregon

Portland General Electric reported nearly 14,000 customers without power in the metro area as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, OPB reported.

“High winds and heavy rain toppled trees, brought down limbs on powerlines, and caused widespread outages across PGE’s service area,” PGE spokesperson John Farmer said Tuesday morning. “Crews have been working to restore service since the storm began yesterday afternoon and have already restored power to approximately 91,000 customers.”

Farmer said there were about 72,000 PGE outages at the peak of the storm Monday night. Some customers may continue to be without power until Wednesday evening, he said.

Thousands of Pacific Power customers also lost power, with about 3,700 outages remaining Tuesday morning.

SD/