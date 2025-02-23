  1. World
Russia to bolster its military capabilities: Putin

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to bolster his country's defense capabilities.

The Russian armed forces continue to be the key to the country’s sovereign development, so the government plans to increase their capabilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video message on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day, TASS reported.

"Today, amid rapid changes in the world, our strategic course for strengthening and development of the armed forces remains unchanged. We will continue to increase the combat capabilities of the army and navy, their combat readiness as the most important component of Russia's security, a guarantee of its sovereign present and future and its progress," he said.

