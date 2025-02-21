Intl. Mother Language Day and need for multiculturalism

The United Nations has six official languages ​​while the world has over 8,000 living languages ​​spoken by billions of people.

UNESCO estimates that there are 8,324 languages, spoken or signed. Out of these, around 7,000 languages are still in use. However, linguistic diversity is under threat, with many languages disappearing at an accelerated pace in our rapidly changing world.

Learning in one’s mother tongue enhances comprehension, engagement, and critical thinking, but 40% of learners lack this opportunity. Multilingual education addresses these gaps, boosting participation, retention, and socio-emotional development, while also supporting global goals like gender equality, climate action, and sustainable communities. UNESCO champions multilingualism as a powerful tool for inclusive education and meaningful global

As many as 90 languages are spoken in Iran. The Iranian Article 15 of the Iranian Constitution recognizes language diversity despite the fact Farsi is widely used in the country as the official language. Ethnic diversity in Iran has resulted in a variety of languages ​​and dialects, which are known as native and local languages.

In recent decades, UNESCO has proposed comprehensive programs to revive and keep alive the native languages ​​of countries alongside their official languages, programs that prevent the forgetting and extinction of native languages.

Native languages ​​are directly related to the native culture of individuals, and the mother tongue, through the subcultures it contains, in addition to the main function of a language, which is to convey messages and create communication, also has functions such as transmitting diverse cultures, customs, and beliefs.

International Mother Language Day is a worldwide annual event observed to promote linguistics, cultural diversity, and multilingualism.

Languages play a vital role not only in development, in ensuring cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue, but also in strengthening cooperation and attaining quality education for all, in building inclusive knowledge societies and preserving cultural heritage, and in mobilizing political will for applying the benefits of science and technology to sustainable development.

The global celebration serves as a reminder of the importance of linguistic diversity in promoting tolerance, respect, and understanding among different communities.

International Mother Language Day underscores the role of languages in promoting inclusion and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the UNESCO website, linguistic diversity is increasingly threatened as more and more languages disappear.

Education is key to language preservation. Schools and community programs can teach children endangered languages, ensuring they are passed down. Bilingual education, where children learn in both their native language and a dominant language, is particularly effective.

Globally 40 percent of the population does not have access to an education in a language they speak or understand. Nevertheless, progress is being made in multilingual education with a growing understanding of its importance, particularly in early schooling, and more commitment to its development in public life.

Minority language museums have also an important role to play in preserving endangered languages in both spoken and written forms and ensuring they never fully disappear. These museums showcase the beauty, value, and even usefulness of minority and regional languages.

MNA