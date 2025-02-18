"3rd op. against Israeli regime to be carried out for sure"

"Just as True Promise 1 and 2 were fulfilled, True Promise 3 will definitely be fulfilled," said the senior IRGC general.

"This is people's demand and we will not forget it," said the commander.

General Hajizadeh further advised the enemies to think twice before deciding to attack Iranian nuclear sites. "The enemies must know what action we will take against them," he said.

"A fire will break out in the region whose dimensions and scope cannot be calculated. For this reason, the enemies absolutely do not want such a thing," he continued to note that the enemies do not dare to attack Iran.

"We are not vulnerable in the military aspect," he stressed.

After the two retaliatory Iranian operations, in the early hours of October 26, Israeli warplanes used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to fire projectiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces in a flagrant breach of the country's national sovereignty.

Iran said that the strike was "successfully" intercepted and countered by the country’s air defense system and that it caused limited damage to radar sites. Five people, including four Army officers and a civilian, were killed in the assault.

Iran has vowed that the third True Promise Operation will be carried for the latest Israeli adventurist aggression.

MNA