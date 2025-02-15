Prisoner swap building up confidence between US, Russia

"We had a really good back channel, and it turned out to be very, very credible and enormously helpful. And that led to, I think, a lot of trust building candidly between the Trump administration and President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin," Witkoff said in an interview aired by the Fox News TV channel, TASS reported.

He also suggested that the exchange that just took place, will probably "pay some large dividends in the future," including in settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

Earlier, Witkoff visited Russia. He departed Russian airspace with Fogel, who had been serving a prison sentence in the country for drug smuggling. Witkoff was also among those representatives of Washington who Trump mentioned as negotiators with Moscow on the issue of the Ukrainian conflict settlement.

