Israel building 9 military bases in Syria: Media

Sources related to the Zionist regime reported the continued movements of the regime's military in Syria.

The Zionist regime's Army Radio revealed that the regime has quietly established a security zone inside Syrian territory.

The Zionist media reported that Israel's presence in Syria is not temporary and Israel is building nine military centers in this security zone.

" We are planning to remain in Syria through 2025 and there are now three military brigades operating in this area, while before October 7, only one and a half battalions were deployed," the Zionist regime's radio report continued.

Currently, no specific date has been set for the continuation of control of the security zone in Syria.

