Feb 11, 2025, 4:21 PM

Israel building 9 military bases in Syria: Media

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Related sources to the Zionist regime reported the continued movements of the regime's military in Syria.

Sources related to the Zionist regime reported the continued movements of the regime's military in Syria.

The Zionist regime's Army Radio revealed that the regime has quietly established a security zone inside Syrian territory.

The Zionist media reported that Israel's presence in Syria is not temporary and Israel is building nine military centers in this security zone.

" We are planning to remain in Syria through 2025 and there are now three military brigades operating in this area, while before October 7, only one and a half battalions were deployed," the Zionist regime's radio report continued.

Currently, no specific date has been set for the continuation of control of the security zone in Syria.

