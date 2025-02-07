  1. World
Feb 7, 2025, 12:32 PM

War crimes court condemns Trump's sanctions against its staff

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday said it condemned the decision by US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on its staff.

"The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world, in all Situations before it," a court statement said, according to media. 

"We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights," it said. 

Trump on Thursday signed an executive order sanctioning the ICC and accused it of "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel."

Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant face arrest warrants issued by The Hague-based court in November last year for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

