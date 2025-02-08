Hezbollah reacts to Trump’s Gaza displacement plan

In a scathing statement on Friday, the Lebanese Resistance movement denounced Trump for attempting to “rewrite history” by advocating for the forced removal of Palestinians from their homeland in a move that would mirror the historical displacement and extermination of indigenous peoples in the Americas.

Hezbollah emphasized that despite relentless military aggression, the Palestinian people had refused to be broken by the joint American-Zionist war machine.

The group hailed Gaza’s Resistance, describing it as an epic struggle of unparalleled steadfastness, in which Palestinians had made legendary sacrifices to thwart any plans of uprooting and exile, PressTV reported.

"The Palestinian people’s willpower has proven stronger than all attempts at displacement," the statement declared, adding that what the enemy had failed to achieve through war, it would not obtain through deceptive slogans that claim to offer Gazans a "better life elsewhere."

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump had said that the United States would oversee the clearing up of destroyed buildings, removal of unexploded ordnance, and “resettling” of Gaza’s Palestinians elsewhere.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it," he had remarked.

The movement, meanwhile, warned that Trump's proposal was part of a larger colonial project aimed at complete ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian territories, one that, if left unchecked, could soon lead to mass expulsion of the occupied West Bank’s residents and Palestinians in the occupied 1948 territories.

The group called upon Arab and Islamic nations to take immediate and practical measures to counter the plan, warning that failure to act would jeopardize their own sovereignty, resources, and populations in the future.

"If this step succeeds," Hezbollah cautioned, "it will set a precedent that could extend beyond Palestine, threatening the independence and stability of the entire region."

Hezbollah reaffirmed its belief that Trump’s scheme was doomed to fail, stressing that Palestinians, backed by honorable and freedom-loving people worldwide, would stay steadfast in their homeland.

"Neither Trump, with all his power and conspiracies, nor his allies will be able to crush the Palestinian will," the statement concluded. "Gaza will remain for its people, Palestine will remain for its people, and their struggle will continue to inspire nations fighting for justice and sacred rights."

Trump’s remarks have sparked widespread condemnation across the Arab and Islamic world, with many viewing them as a blatant endorsement of ethnic cleansing.

Regional leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to Palestinians, rejecting any attempts to “redraw” the map of the West Asia region through forced expulsions and demographic engineering.

Observers have also noted that the latest US stance would further isolate Washington on the Palestinian issue, as even some of its traditional allies had grown uneasy with its unwavering support for the Israeli regime’s expansionist policies.

