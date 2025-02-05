Iran wants global peace, cessation of wars: President

During a meeting on Wednesday with Sweden’s new ambassador to Tehran, Mathias Otterstedt, President Pezeshkian stated that Iran believes in resolving issues through dialogue and non-violence, President.ir reported.

After receiving Otterstedt’s credentials, President Pezeshkian pointed out to the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Iran and Sweden, expressing hope that the new ambassador’s tenure in Tehran would strengthen ties across various sectors.

In a separate meeting, the Iranian president also received the credentials of new Czech Ambassador to Tehran Vitezslav Grepl.

Pezeshkian said that fostering mutual relationships between countries can alleviate numerous tensions and promote better coexistence among people.

Both the Swedish and Czech ambassadors conveyed their states’ commitment to expanding economic ties with Iran.

At the end of the meeting, the Czech ambassador gifted President Pezeshkian a carved wooden plaque, commemorating the historic meeting between representatives of Shah Abbas Safavid and Czech officials 400 years ago.

