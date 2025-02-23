Police officer killed, five injured in Pennsylvania

West York Borough police officer Andrew Duarte, 30, died on the scene. The gunman was identified by authorities as 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel Ortiz. No motive for the shooting has been released, NBC reported.

Authorities responded to the incident at around 11 a.m. ET Saturday, and police radio calls later reported that at least two officers were shot and the shooter was down.

“This morning police responded to UPMC hospital in West Manchester Township for an active threat. The threat has now been neutralized. And an investigation is underway,” said Ted Czech, the public information officer for York County’s Office of Emergency Management.

Speaking at an afternoon press conference, York County District Attorney Tim Barker said Archangel-Ortiz entered the hospital carrying a bag that included a handgun and zip ties and proceeded to head to the Intensive Care Unit.

"[Archangel-Ortiz] went and held hostage members of the UPMC staff. In total, he wound up discharging his firearm and struck three members of the UPMC staff," Barker said. "One was a doctor who was grazed, the other was a nurse and a custodian who are in stable condition at this time."

UPMC confirmed that no patients were physically harmed. At least three medical staff workers and two other law enforcement members were struck by gunfire. All of those wounded are in stable condition.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro described the attack on police and healthcare workers as “the act of a coward,” and commended the life of Duarte.

There have been several shooting incidents at medical centers and hospitals in recent years. According to the CDC, American healthcare workers are some of the most likely to suffer non-fatal injuries compared to other professions.

