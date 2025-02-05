33 people were injured in an accident with a passenger bus

The bus was traveling to Giresun, but the driver, according to the AHaber TV channel, could not control himself. All the injured were taken to hospitals.

Ambulances and law enforcement officers immediately arrived at the scene. The exact cause of the incident is currently unknown.

Recall that on February 2, an accident with a passenger bus happened in the Leningrad region. Late in the evening, near Kingisepp, on the Narva highway, a snowplow crashed into a bus. It happened on the 135th kilometer of the road. The bus had a broken cabin and one of the sides.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, two people were killed and two more were injured. The police, ambulance and other services immediately arrived at the scene. The cause of the accident could not be immediately determined, but eyewitnesses reported that it was the KAMAZ that drove into the oncoming lane.

RHM/