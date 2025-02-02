Netanyahu,Trump envoy to discuss stage 2 of Gaza deal

"Netanyahu talked with Witkoff this evening," according to the announcement.

The two sides agreed that negotiations on Stage 2 of the prisoner swap deal will be launched at their meeting in Washington next Monday, it added.

The talks will take place on the 16th day of the Gaza ceasefire as envisaged in the agreement between the two sides, the office added.

Earlier, Netanyahu’s adviser Dmitri Gendelman told TASS that the Israeli prime minister will depart for the United States on February 2 to discuss the next stages of the recent Gaza prisoners deal with Trump.

