Tel Aviv regime claims it killed Hamas leader Mohamn Deif

Israel targeted Deif in a July 13 strike that hit a compound on the outskirts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, but there had been no immediate confirmation Deif was killed, TRT reports.

More than 90 other Palestinians, including displaced civilians in nearby tents, were killed in the strike, Gaza health officials said at the time.

In a statement on Thursday, the Israeli military said that “following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike.”

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said that at least 39,480 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's brutal war as it marked its 300th day.

The toll includes 35 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 91,128 people as having been wounded in Gaza since October 7.

MNA/PR