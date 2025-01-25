Seven children die of cold in Gaza since start of ceasefire

At least seven Palestinian children have died of cold in the Gaza Strip since a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas movement took effect on January 19, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported, citing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), TASS reports.

Earlier, UNRWA commissioner general Philippe Lazzarini pointed to a critical situation in the enclave due to the winter cold and a decline in humanitarian supplies.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), in turn, said that nearly one million Palestinians in Gaza had no meaningful protection against the winter cold. According to the NRC, only 285,000 displaced people in Gaza received essential shelter materials by late November, while some 945,000 people are still in need of assistance.

The resumption of humanitarian supplies became possible after Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, announced on January 15 that Doha, Cairo and Washington had brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas to release the hostages held in Gaza and declare a ceasefire in the enclave. The deal took effect on January 19.

