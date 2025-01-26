  1. Politics
Jan 26, 2025, 1:24 PM

Iranian delegation visit Belarus to monitor elections

Iranian delegation visit Belarus to monitor elections

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – An Iranian delegation has traveled to Minsk to observe the presidential elections of Belarus at the invitation of the East European country.

The Iranian delegation, led by the director general of the Elections Office of the Iranian Interior Ministry, has visited Belarus to monitor the presidential elections as an international observer.

According to plans arranged by the Central Commission of Belarus elections, the Iranian observers are going to visit polling stations in the capital Minsk.

The presidential elections in Belarus are held on January 26 under the terms of the constitution.

The president of Belarus is directly elected to serve a five-year term.

SD/TSN

News ID 227459

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News