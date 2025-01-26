Iranian delegation visit Belarus to monitor elections

The Iranian delegation, led by the director general of the Elections Office of the Iranian Interior Ministry, has visited Belarus to monitor the presidential elections as an international observer.

According to plans arranged by the Central Commission of Belarus elections, the Iranian observers are going to visit polling stations in the capital Minsk.

The presidential elections in Belarus are held on January 26 under the terms of the constitution.

The president of Belarus is directly elected to serve a five-year term.

