Lukashenko wins presidential election with 86.82% of votes

"You can congratulate the Republic of Belarus, we have elected a president," TASS quoted him as saying.

In the 2020 presidential election, Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote.

Liberal Democratic Party Chairman Oleg Gaidukevich garnered 2.02% of the vote, entrepreneur Anna Kanopatskaya received 1.86%, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Belarusian Communist Party Sergey Syrankov was backed by 3.21% of the voters, while Republican Party of Labor and Justice Chairman Alexander Khizhnyak had 1.74% of the vote. A total of 3.6% of voters voted against all candidates.

The Belarusian Central Election Commission traditionally announces the results of the preliminary count of all votes in the country at once. The final results will be announced on February 3.

