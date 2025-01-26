  1. Politics
Jan 26, 2025, 7:45 AM

US lifts ban on transferring 2k-pound bombs to Israel

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – The Trump White House instructed the Pentagon to release the hold imposed by the Biden administration on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, three Zionist officials told Axios.

President Biden's decision to halt the delivery of one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs last May triggered one of the biggest crises the US-Israel relationship has faced during the 15-month war in Gaza.

The Pentagon notified the Israeli cabinet about the release on Friday, an Israeli official said.

The officials said that 1,800 MK-84 bombs, which were held in storage in the US, will be put on a ship and delivered to Israel in the coming days.

Under Biden, the US provided the regime with a whopping $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel from October 2023, which witnessed the launch of the war, to October 2024 alone. The figure is around six times the volume of Washington’s routine annual military aid to the regime.

The war, however, went on to last until less than a week ago, when Tel Aviv approved a ceasefire deal with the Gaza-based Resistance movement Hamas amid unyielding and successful Palestinian and regional Resistance operations against the regime.

