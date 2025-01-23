Iran’s Zairf, Qatar FM discuss regional developments

The meeting took place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two officials addressed various regional developments, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, along with other topics of mutual interest, according to the ministry. They also discussed ways to enhance Tehran-Doha relations.

Zarif expressed appreciation for Qatar’s role in bringing about a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners.

Qatar, alongside the US and Egypt, mediated the Gaza ceasefire deal announced on January 15, which took effect four days later. The three-phase ceasefire ended over 15 months of brutal Israeli attacks on Gaza and allowed humanitarian aid to enter the besieged territory.

Zarif arrived in Davos on Tuesday and has since met with several world leaders, including the Iraqi prime minister, the Serbian president, and the Norwegian foreign minister, among others.

MNA/IRN