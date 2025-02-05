Lifting sanctions to address Iran’s issues: Zarif

Zarif expressed skepticism that anyone in Iran’s government holds any hope in the US, emphasizing that Iranian authorities focus on the removal of barriers.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has issued a religious decree, prohibiting the production and use of atomic bombs, the VP said. Zarif reiterated Iran’s commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons, calling on the US to lift sanctions and cease actions that harm the Iranian national interests.

Regarding the 14th administration’s stance on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Zarif said that Iranian authorities are currently discussing the Palermo Convention and the Convention on Terrorism. He criticized those who claim that such issues do not impede the country’s international exchanges, suggesting they lack a thorough understanding of the situation.

He further said that the restrictions imposed by the FATF do impact Iran’s relations, adding that both sanctions and FATF regulations hinder Iran’s interactions with other nations.

According to the official, Iran is implementing regulations, requiring banks and other entities to prevent money laundering, which is often linked to illegal activities such as drug and human trafficking.

Zarif said that he is scheduled to visit Iraq to take part in a seminar on Wednesday afternoon, following an official invitation from Ammar Hakim, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement.

SD/IRN