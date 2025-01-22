Phase 2 of Ahvaz crude desalination plant inaugurated

The project, designed to process salty crude oil from the Ahvaz oil field, will increase and maintain the capacity for processing salty crude oil by 110,000 barrels per day, the news service of oil ministry-SHANA reported.

A key focus of the project is improving the quality of processed crude oil to meet export and refinery standards.

The project, valued at 58.7 million euros, is expected to create 180 direct and 400 indirect jobs. Over 85% of the equipment was domestically manufactured, with 100% of engineering, construction, and commissioning services provided locally.

Upon completion, the project will enhance the separation of oil and water, ensuring industrial wastewater meets environmental standards, thereby reducing pollution caused by industrial effluents.

MNA