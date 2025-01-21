  1. Politics
Jan 21, 2025, 9:26 AM

As Trump comes to power;

Macron urges reducing Europe's security dependence on US

Macron urges reducing Europe's security dependence on US

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Monday that the billions of euros of taxpayer money spent on Europe's military budgets should not be used to buy only American weapons.

Speaking minutes before the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, who has complained that Europeans do not pay enough for their defense, Macron said the continent should spend more.

But he added, in a New Year address to military top brass: "We can't raise debt together, spend more for our defense to subsidise the industry, wealth, and jobs of other continents."

Macron said Europeans should also simplify the European defense industry. Europe has 47 different industrial platforms for its naval industry while the US has only six, he said, according to Reuters.

He called for more joint European weapons development, even without French companies in the lead, adding, "We won't always be the European champions. But at least we'll be sure the European champions have a global reach."

Macron said France now had "Europe's most efficient army" and met NATO's military budget target of 2% of GDP, but could not rest on its laurels at a time when the US might withdraw troops from Europe.

MP/

News ID 227220

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News